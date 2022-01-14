Energy policy gets Himachal Cabinet nod

Shimla, Jan 14 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday gave nod to Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy -- 2021 that envisaged clean and green energy development through expeditious of full energy potential specially hydro and solar.



It added additional 10,000 MW of green energy though hydro, solar and other green energy sources by 2030 and expeditious development of green energy sources.



Also, the policy aims four-pronged strategy by way of participation of the state, joint, Central and private sectors, an official statement said.



It also aimed at developing adequate and efficient transmission network in the state by creating a transmission master plan to facilitate planning and timely execution of hydro and solar projects.



It also lays stress on renewal energy sources viz. solar, wind, biomass and other non-conventional energy sources.



The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Swarnim Jayanti Sports Policy -- 2021, which lays emphasis on developing, maintaining and optimally utilising high quality sports infrastructure, encourage public-private participation in creating sports infrastructure, coordinate with educational institutions for promotion of sports and to encourage, train and support the sportspersons for participation and excellence in national and international championships with high standards of ethics.



The policy also aims at introducing scientific research in training for long-term sports development and recognise and honour talent in sports and reward young women and men who have achieved excellence in sports.



It also decided to dispense with the process of 15 marks evaluation and enhancement of weightage of written test from 85 to 100 marks for direct recruitment to Class III posts to ensure more objective selection in transparent manner.



