Encounter breaks out in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at the Charar-i-Sharief area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.



"An encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



