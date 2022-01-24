'Encanto' soundtrack reclaims no. 1 spot on Billboard 200 albums Chart

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) The soundtrack of the animated film 'Encanto' has returned to the top of Billboard 200 albums chart.



The soundtrack of the Disney+ animated flick is back atop the tally for a second non-consecutive week after earning 104,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending January 20, according to MRC Data, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Of the number, SEA units comprise 84,000 which is equaling 125.33 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, 17,000 units are album sales with the rest being in the form of TEA units.



Last-week chart topper's 'DS4Ever' by Gunna slips one rang to No. 2 in its second week with 96,000 equivalent album units.



The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' also falls down from Number 2 to Number 3 in its second frame after earning 61,000 units.



Trailing behind is Adele's '30' which stays steady at No. 4 with 43,000 units earned. As for Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album", it is also a non-mover at No. 5 after earning 41,000 units.



Serving as this week's newcomer, The Lumineers' 'Brightside' bows at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart with 37,000 equivalent album units.



The set marks the act's fourth consecutive and total Top 10 album after 'III' (No. 2 in 2019), 'Cleopatra' (No. 1, 2016) and their self-titled full-length debut (No. 2, 2013).



The Weeknd's 'Highlights', meanwhile, dips one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units.



Stationary at No. 8 is Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' which earns nearly 34,000 units. As for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour', it falls from No. 7 to No. 9 with 33,000 equivalent album units.



Rounding out the Top 10 is Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' which collects 32,000 equivalent album units.



