Elon Musk wants to build tech & science university in US

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Elon Musk, whose fortune recently exceeded $300 billion, said on Friday that he aims to start a new university in the US called "Texas Institute of Technology & Science".



"Am thinking of starting a new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science," Musk said in a tweet.



Twitter user asked him if the funding was secured, to which Musk replied: "Funding secured", adding that it "will have epic merchandise".



Twitter follower said: "You should make it tuition free and guarantee high scoring graduates jobs at Tesla or SpaceX".



"If you don't believe in college education...why build a University," said another user.



At the 'Satellite 2020' conference in Washington DC, recently, Musk responded to an audience member by saying that college was unnecessary because "you can learn anything you want for free".



"I think college is basically for fun and to prove that you can do your chores, but they're not for learning," Musk said.



He also said that he hopes to make sure his electric car company Tesla does not have university requirements for jobs, "because that's absurd".



Musk-run electric car company Tesla has become the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.



The rally came after the US-based rental car company Hertz said that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles (worth at least $4.2 billion) by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet.



The move includes new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations.



