Elite para-athletes are being supported for their customised training under TOPS: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the government supports the para-athletes at par with able-bodied sportspersons.



"Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is provided financial assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) towards the conduct of coaching camps, competitive exposures, the conduct of national championships, purchase of equipment, etc," the minister said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.



"Para-sports has been placed in 'Priority' category so as to provide maximum admissible support to para-athletes. Further, elite para-athletes are being supported for their customized training under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme," read the statement from the minister.



Para athletes are also provided financial assistance at par with the able-bodied athletes under the scheme "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund".



"Under the Scheme of Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons, medal winners of Paralympics and Para Asian Games are also provided life-long pension on monthly basis, after retirement from active sports or attaining the age of 30 years, whichever is later.



"Guidelines on the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) provide for assistance for welfare of differently-abled persons (which also includes para sportspersons), and such assistance is given only for the purchase of tricycles (manual /battery-operated/motorized), motorized/battery-operated wheelchair and artificial limbs for deserving differently-abled persons," it added.



--IANS



cs/bsk