Electric carmaker BYD set to announce 3 new EVs in 2022

Beijing, Jan 24 (IANS) The popular Chinese battery and electric carmaker BYD is reportedly planning to release three new EVs this year.



According to GizmoChina, the rumours of the car manufacturer's supposedly upcoming models to be named as the BYD Seal, the BYD Seagull and the BYD Sea Lion.



BYD Seal, set to be announced in Q1 of 2022 in China, would be fully electric-powered sedan aimed towards the mid-range market.



The BYD Seagull is set to be announced in Q2 of 2022 in China and is aimed towards entry-level consumers who don't want to spend much on an EV.



Meanwhile, BYD Sea Lion is set to be announced in Q3 of 2022 in China. It will reportedly be an electric SUV competing with the Tesla Model.



Recently, SsangYong Motor Co, the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, signed an initial pact with BYD for EV battery development.



SsangYong Motor signed a memorandum of understanding with BYD Auto to develop car batteries and produce battery packs for its models, the company said in a statement.



SsangYong plans to install the car battery developed under the partnership on the U100 EV, which is under development for its mass production in 2023.



The two companies plan to expand the partnership to jointly develop an EV-only platform in the long term.



