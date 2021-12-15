Election officials to review Punjab poll preparedness

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) A high-level team of the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, reached Chandigargh on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of preparedness for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.



The commission's team also comprises three Deputy Election Commissioners, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Vyas and T. Sreekanth, besides Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan.



Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr S. Karuna Raju received the team at the Mohali airport here, an official statement said.



