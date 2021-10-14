Elect full majority govt in Goa for 'double-paced' development: Shah

Panaji, Oct 14 (IANS) Citing the tall list of achievements of successive full majority governments at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the abolition of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted BJP workers to work towards electing a government with full majority in the poll-bound coastal state in order to achieve "double-paced" development.



Speaking at a party rally near here late on Thursday, Shah promised to turn Goa into a first-of-its-kind model state if the party returns to power in the 2022 Assembly polls with absolute majority.



"Why do we need complete majority? Why two MLAs more or less matters? It makes a big difference. You tell me, had Modi not got full majority, would the Ram temple have been built in Ayodhya? If there was no full majority, would we have been able to abolish Article 370? If there was no full majority, would we have been able to take India on a path of development," Shah asked at the meeting of key state-level party workers.



"Everyone talks about a double engine government. You form a double engine government, but some compartments are falling short. Am I right or wrong? We do not want a government with fewer compartments. Step into the electoral fray to bring a government with full majority. Full majority means stability," said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the coastal state.



"Those who want to contest, should contest on our symbol (and) win majority. Why should we be concerned about 'aaya raams' and 'gaya raams'. Elect a government with full majority, it will be our responsibility to double the speed of development. There is a certain flair to a government with full majority. It comes with many advantages. It also ensures transparency," the Union Home Minister said.



The BJP would ensure "double-paced development" in Goa and turn it into a "model state which one could have never imagined", he said.



"Make the resolutions you want on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'. But we have to make one resolution, which is to ensure that we do not want a coalition government this time. We will form a BJP government will full majority in Goa," Shah added.



