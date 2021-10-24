El Clasico: Real beat Barca 2-1, add to pressure on Koeman

Barcelona, Oct 24 (IANS) Real Madrid added to the troubles of Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman as they defeated their archrivals 2-1 in the El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday. This was Koeman's third El Clasico defeat in a row and as his team languishes in the middle of the table, finding it difficult to put together a performance worthy of its history, the manager's position looks increasingly tenable at the club.



The win means Real top La Liga points table ahead of Real Sociedad's clash with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona's poor season continues and they occupy eighth position on the table.



Though the two sides were matched even for much of the game with chances at both ends, it was Carlo Ancelotti's side that made better use of their opportunities.



It was David Alaba who opened the scoring for Real Madrid with a goal in the 32nd minute.



Barcelona had the first chance to open the scoring, well before Alaba's strike, but Sergino Dest, starting in a more advanced role, blazed the ball over the bar from close range.



Real made the most of their shots on goal as they countered after Memphis Depay was dispossessed. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were both involved in the build-up before the ball found its way to Alaba who struck it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the top corner.



Real played a safe game in the second half, slowing down play and frustrating Barcelona. The tactic worked as Koeman's side were unable to find an opening.



Real Made the win safe with Lucas Vazquez scoring from close range in the 93rd minute after Barca were caught napping on a counter-attack.



Sergio Aguero pulled one back for Barcelona in the sixth minute of added time with a close-range finish -- his first goal for Barcelona.



It was Carlo Ancelotti's first win at Nou Camp despite visiting the iconic stadium with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.



