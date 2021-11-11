Ekta R Kapoor forays into home decor and wellness

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANSlife) The EK collection, inspired by India's rich cultural heritage and wellness traditions has signature products that incorporate both traditional and contemporary design elements, across categories like home décor, home furnishings, and wellness accessories. Crafted with the intent of filling the buyer's home with positive energy, these products are made with soothing materials, fabrics, motifs, fragrances, and colours that are known to have positive emotional effects on their users.





Entertainment industry icon Ekta R Kapoor, and Roposo, owned by Glance, a consumer internet company are set to launch EK, a home decor, home furnishing and wellness brand. This is the first label to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance and Collective Artists Network.



Many of the brand's products are created in collaboration with local artisans across the country, as part of EK's mission to promote and preserve the legacy of India's fine craftsmanship. For instance, the brand has worked closely with Padma Shri award winner Ram Kishor Chipa, from Bagru, Rajasthan, who has co-designed a Bagru themed home décor line.



"EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art," said Ekta R Kapoor. "The partnership with Roposo is very exciting since it will ensure that the work of these local artisans reaches consumers in every corner of the country, through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo. It will also help in amplifying the deep knowledge of wellness our country possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today's world," she added.



Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group, which owns Glance, said, "Our intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in the creation of brands which reflect their unique persona, and that is what we are doing with EK. We are delighted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor and to be launching the first label in this vertical. Her artistic ethos and great understanding of the home, lifestyle and wellness category make her an ideal partner for us. Through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms like Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India."



EK's catalogue includes home furnishings like bed linens, cushion covers, drapes and table runners, home decor products like wall art, vases, serve ware, spiritual and wellness products like dhoop burner, hamsa and evil eye jewellery, and much more.



"Ekta is a defining personality in pop culture and has majorly influenced trends with her content over several years. Her authentic style, backed by the scale of Glance and Roposo Platforms makes this collaboration a truly unique and exciting proposition for consumers," said Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder, Collective Artists Network.



