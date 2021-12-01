Ekta Kapoor has her plate full with 27 projects lined up for 2022

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) After a successful 2021 marked by a string of interesting projects and a Padma Shri win, Ekta Kapoor is all set to crank it up a notch in 2022 with more than 27 projects in the pipeline.



Some of the projects have been shot and are ready to release while some are still at the development stage.



Talking about the 2022 content calendar, Ekta says, "I am very excited to announce that my team and I are all set to release more than 27 projects in 2022. We have some amazing content ready to release across various platforms be it theatres, web shows or TV channels."



Commenting about her production house's tryst with experimentation, she adds, "We at Balaji have always believed in experimenting when it comes to providing entertainment to the audiences and with our upcoming projects we have tried to take the level a notch higher."



ALTBalaji, which is the digital arm of Ekta's production house will dole out projects like '#hashtagwarss', 'Verdict 2', 'Mentalhood S2', 'Apharan 2', 'Bois Locker Room', 'Class of 2021', 'Baarish 3', 'Band aid', 'Paurashpur Season 2', 'Bank Heist', 'A Cold Mess' and 'Farrey'.



In the TV space, shows like 'Naagin 6', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2', 'Kahan Hum Chale', 'Itna Karo na mujhe pyaar 2' will be broadcast soon.



Coming to films, Balaji Motion Pictures's slate looks packed with interesting projects like 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Freddy', 'U turn', Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller, 'Jersey', 'Goodbye', 'KTina', 'Shehzada', 'Shootout at Byculla', 'Dobaara' and 'LSD 2'.



Ekta is set to work with some of the biggest names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta and many more in the coming year.



