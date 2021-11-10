Eight flights cancelled in Chennai due to rains, winds

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Eight flights have been cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai airport, officials said on Wednesday.



Four arrivals and four departures have been cancelled after the Met Department predicted heavy rains and gusty winds in Chennai and adjoining districts.



Indigo Airlines flights to Madurai (4.10 p.m.), Mumbai (7.55 p.m.), Trichy (7.55 p.m.) were the domestic flights from Chennai that stand cancelled. An international flight operated by Air Arabia to Sharjah, scheduled to depart at 9.30 p.m., was also cancelled.



Indigo flights from Madurai at 7.30 p.m., Trichy at 10.30 p.m., Mumbai at 1 a.m. on Thursday and an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Chennai were also cancelled.



The Airport Authority of India, in a statement, said that the decision to cancel the flights, all operated on ATR aircraft, was taken based on the weather forecast as the small ATR aircraft will have difficulty in landing due to windy conditions.



--IANS

aal/vd