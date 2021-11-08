Egypt's President talks with Iraqi PM over phone

Cairo, Nov 8 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi made a phone call to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to check on him following "the heinous assassination attempt" that targeted the Iraqi official earlier on Sunday, said the Egyptian presidency.



During the phone conversation on Sunday, Sisi wished al-Kadhimi and all the Iraqi people "security, stability and peace."



For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister appreciated the kind gesture, "which reflects the strength of historical relations between both countries."



The failed assassination attempt was carried out through a drone targeting the Iraqi Prime Minister's official residence.



In an earlier statement, the Egyptian President said he followed the news "with great concern," urging all Iraqi parties and political powers to adhere to calm, renounce violence and maintain solidarity to preserve the country's stability and achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people, Xinhua news agency reported.



Hours after the attempt, al-Kadhimi posted a video speech on his official Twitter page criticizing the attack and calling on all parties to "resort to calm dialogue to build Iraq and its future."



The assassination attempt came amid protests, which recently developed into violent clashes with security forces, by followers of political parties rejecting October's election results.



