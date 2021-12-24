Egyptian cabinet holds 1st meeting in new capital

Cairo, Dec 24 (IANS) The Egyptian cabinet held its first meeting in the New Administrative Capital, as part of the government's gradual transition to the new capital by the end of December.



"The meeting discussed political, social and economic files, as well as the latest developments regarding Covid-19 and how to provide vaccines doses to citizens," the government said in a statement on Thursday.



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that "today's meeting is a strong message to the world that Egypt walks steadily towards better future despite challenges", reports Xinhua news agency.



He said a number of ministries had already received their new buildings, where they would begin a six-month pilot operation.



Being built some 50 km east of the capital Cairo since 2015 on an area of 714 square km, the new administrative capital is planned to accommodate 6.5 million people when completed.



The government had planned to relocate ministries and 52,300 government employees to the new capital by mid-2020, but the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the move.



"Moving to the new capital is not only a geographic transfer, it means a complete change of the administrative work in the government in light of seeking to promote good governance and digitalising services," Madbouli added.



In November, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi instructed the government to start relocating public employees to the government district in the new capital for a six-month experimental phase starting December.



--IANS

ksk/

