Egypt receives 1st shipment of Moderna Covid vax

Cairo, Nov 1 (IANS) Egypt has received the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by US drugmaker Moderna, the Ministry of Health and population said in a statement.



"A total of 784,280 doses has been delivered to the Cairo International Airport," said Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.



The shipment is part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, in cooperation with the Vaccine Alliance, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Minister as saying.



"Egypt has so far succeeded in providing all types of vaccines against the coronavirus," he said.



Moderna vaccine, which consists of two doses separated by 21 days, has received an emergency use authorization from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Egyptian Drugs Authority.



According to the WHO, Egypt has administered 25,083,832 vaccine doses so far.



--IANS

ksk/

