Eggs hurled at Odisha Chief Minister's convoy

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) BJP youth wing activists hurled eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's convoy in Puri town on Wednesday over school teacher Mamita Meher murder case.



The BJP was demanding removal of Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra from the Cabinet for his alleged connection with prime accused of the case, Gobind Sahu.



The egg attack incident occurred at government hospital square in Puri town when the Chief Minister was returning to Bhubaneswar after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Project.



Despite tight security, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) supporters suddenly came up and hurled eggs targeting CM's convoy from outside of the barricade, for security reasons, sources said.



BJYM state president Irasish Acharya has admitted that his supporters have done it. "Our members from Puri district pelted eggs and showed black flags. Wherever the chief minister will go, we will strongly protest. This protest will continue till Patnaik takes action against some of his tainted ministers," said Acharya.



Earlier this morning, eggs were also hurled at the vehicle of Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha near Malatipatpur while he was on his way to Puri to attend the same event. Later, the youth BJP activists also 'purified' the Badadanda by sprinkling cow dung water. The youth Congress workers have also protested the visit of the CM to Puri.



