EESL targets installation of 1.6 cr more 'smart LED' streetlights by 2024

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL)is targeting to install an additional 1.6 crore 'smart LED' streetlights across the nation by 2024.



The EESL's Streetlight National Programme (SLNP) was primarily rolled out into municipalities or urban local bodies of the country with an objective to install LED lights.



Since the first project in 2014 in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, EESL has so far installed 1.2 crore LED streetlights across the country.



EESL had also organised a stakeholder workshop to fine-tune the existing technical specifications of LED streetlights to make them future ready with individual light control.



On the programme and the stakeholder workshop, EESL Chief Executive Officer, Arun Kumar Mishra, said: "The Street Lighting National Programme has been a catalyst of a large-scale socio-economic and ecological transformation. It has not only reduced emissions and enabled sustainable development, but has also transformed public lighting systems across the country."



"However, much still needs to be done, and I firmly believe that the Street Lighting National Programme will revamp illumination and energy efficiency even more in the coming years. This workshop is aimed at reinventing this transformation, as we look to integrate innovative technologies into our streetlights."



--IANS

rv/vd







