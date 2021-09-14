Workshop On 'Statistical Techniques At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning (USOL), Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Department of Statistics is organizing a workshop on the theme 'Statistical Techniques of Computation Using R/R-Studio' from 13-21, September, 2021.

Prof Rajesh Gill, Dean Research, in her inaugural address congratulated the organizers for organizing this very useful workshop and specially congratulated the youth team associated with it. She added that without the basic knowledge of statistics, research in various fields of social science is not possible because preliminary data acquires some meaning only with the help of different tools of statistics. Knowing when to use which tool and how to do it, is very important for a researcher and workshops like this, take this information to the participants. In the COVID hit times, they are proving to be even more useful.

Aligarh Muslim University Prof. Athar Ali Khan in his address made it clear that we should all try to learn from data, citing examples of many scholars like CR Rao. Earlier, Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL, in her welcome address introduced the academic and administrative achievements of the Chief Guest Prof. Rajesh Gill and briefly explained the usefulness of R and R Studio. She briefed about the history of USOL and told that this year USOL is celebrating its golden jubilee on completion of 50 years of its establishment.

Dr. Anju Goel, Head of Statistics Department, while promoting the theme of the workshop, gave information about the sessions of this nine-day long workshop. The 'Inauguration-Session' was efficiently conducted by Dr. Richa of Statistical Department, USOL, who is also the Convener-Secretary of this workshop. The workshop ended with the vote of thanks by Prof. Harsh Gandhar from Dept. of Economics, USOL.