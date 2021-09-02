Workshop on Meditation Techniques by NSS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): With a view to increase concentration, focus and to cope up with day to day stress, an online workshop on Motivational and Integrated Amrita Meditation Technique was organized by NSS department of Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Integrated Amrita Meditation technique is related to an integration of body, mind and breath.

Dr. Nidhi Gautam, Warden, GH-5, introduced the speakers. The Session initiated with clapping exercise and prayer, and proceeded with sharing the objectives of the sessions by resource person, Sh. Narinder Anand who apprised the participants that stress generates because it is free, and we shall aspire to become stress free. Historically, India was known for its spiritual superpower and we need to do lot of efforts to regain that spiritual power that we have lost. The session proceeded with unfolding of an interesting concept of ‘A journey from Selfie to self’. Mr. Anand shared that machine shall be treated as a slave and it becomes a problem when machine becomes a master and it starts taking a toll on all of us.

Later on, demonstration of various meditation and relaxing exercises by Sh. Narinder Anand and Ms. Shweta, National Coordinators, youth empowerment group, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was done.

Earlier, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Convener of the workshop welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Programme officer proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was attended by more than 125 participants including the faculty, NSS Programme Officers, Hostel Wardens, Students from PU and its affiliated colleges