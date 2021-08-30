Work Towards Improving The Quality And Productivity Of Crops

Shimla (The Hawk): The 20th Scientific Advisory Committee(SAC) meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Chamba was organized through online and offline mode on Saturday. The KVK of Chamba District is run by Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The meeting was conducted for laying the roadmap of activities to be undertaken by the KVK in the coming year.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of UHF Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal and was attended by all the members of the committee. Addressing the meeting virtually, Dr. Kaushal advised the scientists to strengthen their work on improving fodder for livestock. He said that to realize the true potential of the ‘Aspirational district’ tag, there was a need to run more vocational and training programmes in the district. Dr. Kaushal said despite the district being blessed with different agroclimatic zones, the full scope for cultivation of different agricultural and horticultural crops has not been fully explored. He spoke about finding the possibility of cultivation of avocado and longer shelf life crops. Speaking on the issue of low productivity and quality of apple in the district, Dr. Kaushal advised the KVK scientists to educate the farmers about the new farming techniques and varieties. He said that high-density plantations on clonal rootstocks must be promoted.

Earlier, Dr. Rajeev Raina, KVK Coordinator presented the progress report of the KVK and the activities planned for the coming year. He shared the success story of the station in improving pollination services in apple orchards through beekeeping in mud hives. Dr. Raina informed that the station has started trials for promoting Asafoetida and bamboo as fodder and in the district. Dr. Rajbir Singh, Regional Director of ATARI complimented the station for their success at Lagga, where several initiatives taken by the KVK have completely transformed the village. He was of the view that livestock is an integral part of hill farming and therefore more work on improving fodder needed to be done. Dr. Kuldeep Dhiman, Deputy Director Agriculture stressed on collaborative programmes while Dr. Rajeev Chandra, Deputy Director Horticulture sought the support of University scientists for the capacity building of extension personnel especially in providing training for pruning. The APMC representatives and progressive farmers said that the lack of knowledge about plant protection among farmers was resulting in the low quality of apples and was a major hindrance in the district. The need to explore the avenues for the cultivation of carnation, Lilium, aromatic plants, and the adoption of FPO by the KVK was also suggested for the effective dissemination of information. Dr. Divender Gupta, Director of Extension Education said that the farmers needed to be educated about the recommended schedules from different crops which can ensure good productivity and quality. He added that the KVK must increase training activities for youth especially at the cluster level. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Atul Gupta, Associate Director, RHRTS Jacch, Dr. Anil Sood, Joint Director (Communication), Dr. CL Thakur, Joint Director (Training), Dr. Kehar Singh along with Project Director ATMA, progressive farmers, and all the scientists of the station.