Webinar by Public Administration, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To commemorate 75th year of India's Independence, Department of Public Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a webinar on ‘Evolving relationship between Public Policy and Social Science Research’ under “Public Policy – Theory and Praxis” Lecture series.

Professor B.S. Ghuman, Former Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala and Professor (Retd.), Department of Public Administration, PU delivered lecture on the theme of the webinar. He focused on emerging trends of evidence based policy making and the opportunities it creates for social science research, particularly for the discipline of Public Administration as research and public policy are at its core. He further talked about two approaches that could be deciphered from the interaction of Social Science Research and Public Policy. The conventional approach is characterized by a dichotomy between social science research and public policy, while the emerging approach presents a complimentary role of Social Science Research and public policy. However, according to Prof. Ghuman, there are several challenges which must be overcomed to avail the emerging opportunities. There is a need to develop relevant methodological tools that could prepare Public Institutions for participating in the output oriented evidence based policy making scenario. Professor Ghuman concluded with a discussion on strategies to make Social Science Research play an important role in public policy.

Earlier, Dr. Bhawana Gupta, Assistant Professor of the Department, PU moderated and opened the lecture by briefly introducing the theme and welcomed all the participants.

Professor Ramanjit Kaur Johal of the Department gave welcome address.

The subsequent open house discussion resulted in a healthy exchange of ideas on newer ways in which relationship between researchers from public institutions and the government can be improved when it comes to collaboration for public policies. Also, emerging technologies such as open data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, must be incorporated in academic approaches towards research. Participants from different disciplinary background appreciated the relevance of the theme of the lecture in the current scenario of academic research.

This was followed by the formal vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Bharati Garg, Coordinator& Assistant Professor of the Department.