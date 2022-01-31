Uttarakhand Students Shine In Sporting Arena

Dehradun (The Hawk): Asserting that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh University was able to maintain its stellar placement record in the last 2 years, Dr Bawa informed that more than 15000 placement offers were made by around 1300 top multinational companies to the students of batches 2021 and 2022.

Interacting with the media personnel here, Dr Bawa said, "During this year's campus placement drive, more than 500 multinational companies have so far given placement offers to over 7500 students of the Chandigarh University who are passing out in the year 2022, with the maximum annual salary package of Rs 52.11 Lakh. It is a matter of pride for us that out of these 7500 students, who have secured jobs, more than 38% are girls."

Dr Bawa informed that as many as 240 students who got jobs in campus placement this year, belong to the state of Uttarakhand. "Out of these students, as many as 49 young boys and girls from Uttarakhand have got offers from multiple companies. It is testimony of women emancipation that 83 girls of Uttarakhand studying in the university have been successful in getting jobs in top multinational companies, while 28 students from Dehradun have got offers in this year's placement drive," Dr Bawa said.

He shared that Jatin Dua of Dehradun, studying under IBM Cloud Computing in the university, has received placement offers from 5 companies including Kindral Global Technology, KPMG, Capgemini, Hi-Radius Technology and L&T Technology. Apart from this, a number of students from the Dehradun have been given offers by 3 companies each including Sandeepan Kumar, a student of IBM IoT in the university, from Accenture, Capgemini and Hegzaware; Mohit Singh Rana, a computer science engineering student, from Accenture, Capgemini and Hitachi; Yashpal, a CSE student, from Accenture, Cognizant and Wipro.

Referring to the achievements in the field of research, Dr Bawa said, "To date, more than 1300 patents have been successfully filed by the University, demonstrating the focussed and pointed emphasis on research. Out of these, as many as 21 patents have been filed by the students from Uttarakhand itself. It fills me with pride to note that girls of Uttarakhand have filed a total of 8 patents in various fields. A special budget of Rs 12 crore has been reserved this year to encourage students towards research," Dr Bawa said.

Speaking of the institutional research and innovation prowess, Dr Bawa informed that the varsity is all set to become first university in North India to design and launch its own in-house developed nano-satellite-- Chandigarh University's Student Satellite (CUSAT), which will be among the 75 student-built satellites to be launched into space on the eve of the 75th Independence Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The launch of the university's nanosatellite-CUSAT will an important milestone for the country in multiple ways, as it will collect data related to weather and natural disaster forecasting, thus proving to be a boon to states like Uttarakhand, which are prone to different types of natural disasters, due to their geographical structure. Besides, CUSAT will contribute immensely in other fields such as border intrusion detection and agriculture etc," Dr Bawa said.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science & Technology at Chandigarh University, which would be the Ground Control Station for the CUSAT, Dr Bawa said, adding that the space centre, built at the cost of Rs 3.50 Crore, will also help develop satellite research facilities and launch satellites in 57 countries that do not have developed satellite technology.

Noting that the progress of any country depends on the young entrepreneurs, Dr Bawa said Chandigarh University remains committed to guide its students to start new businesses, making them self-reliant and self-employed.

"As many as 114 start-up's have been established by young entrepreneurs of the University in the last few years and it is a matter of pride that 9 out of these have been set up by the students of Uttarakhand," he said and added that the University has over 30 state-of-art Research Centers, 20 laboratories under industry collaboration, more than 60 research groups and more than 800 research scholars who are presenting innovative solutions.

Noting the accomplishments of the university students in the field of sports, Dr Bawa said that a total of 133 medals have been won by the University athletes including 9 at International, 25 at National, 93 at All India Inter-University and 6 in Khelo India Games.

"Of these medals, 46 are Gold, 38 Silver and 49 Bronze Medal. It fills me with joy to note that of the total 133 medals, 23 have been won by the students from Uttarakhand, including 15 by the girl students," he said, adding that the University is providing 100% academic scholarship, besides free hostel, food and diet allowances.

Chandigarh University has entered into academic tie-ups with 350 leading universities in 68 countries to provide students with international learning and employment opportunities. Dr Bawa said that under the international tie-up, Chandigarh University provides its students with Student Exchange Programme, Summer Training, Semester Abroad, Master's Degree or PhD Abroad, Joint Workshop, Conference, Joint Research Work, Faculty Exchange and Dual Degree Programme. Along with providing employment opportunities abroad, and so far more than 1500 students have taken advantage of these various programs.

Earlier, Dr Bawa launched CUCET-2022, the National Level Entrance cum Scholarship test of Chandigarh University. "With the mission to motivate and reward talent amongst Indian youth, CU has launched CUCET-2022 which offers a golden chance for the student community to earn scholarships worth Rs 45 crores," he said, after inaugurating the online portal www.cucet.cuchd.in where the students can register for the Entrance Cum Scholarship test. CUCET-2021 is an online examination which offers flexibility to the students to choose their slot and makes them eligible to grab academic scholarship up to 100% in the course of their choice. Dr Bawa informed that since its inception, Chandigarh University has provided scholarships to more than 63,000 students, with a view to help every student attain higher education. In the last year, as many as 13,000 students benefitted from the scholarships under the CUCET, he added.

"Chandigarh University has positioned itself amongst India's elite and prestigious higher education institutions. It is the youngest university in the country and first private university in Punjab, to be ranked among the top 5 universities across the nation after been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and has become the youngest university of Asia to feature in the QS-ranking in 2021, that too in its very first attempt. Besides, the University bagged 7 Diamonds in QS i-Gauge rankings in 2020, attesting to University's academic excellence," he added.

