UP school walls to be painted with stories, slogans

In the third phase of 'Mission Shakti', the state government has issued instructions to convey messages related to the scheme on the walls of degree, intermediate and primary schools across the state through paintings.

Lucknow: The walls of the government schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh will now be painted with slogans and paintings displaying stories of women empowerment.

According to the government spokesman, the numbers of the women helpdesk will also be painted on the walls of the intermediate colleges. The helpline numbers of the government will also be painted on the walls.

The teachers have been asked to narrate stories related to women's empowerment and self-reliance to the students.

The state government has given instructions to the Department of Higher Education to organise women awareness programs in the universities and degree colleges.

In order to increase the enthusiasm level among the girls, instructions have been given to invite women police officers in awareness programs related to NCC.

Wall painting would be done on the walls by the students in the schools, said the spokesperson.

--IANS