University Dental Inst Stands Tall Amongst Dental Colleges In India

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Week, in association with Hansa Research and the India Today conducted the prestigious best colleges survey 2021 to rank the top Dental Colleges in India. Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Panjab University, Chandigarh ranked 17th Best amongst the Dental Colleges in the country and 10th Best amongst Government Dental Colleges all over India, by The Week survey. In the India Today Ranking of best Dental Colleges the institute ranked 23rd.

These rankings are on the basis of factual scores which are calculated based on weightage assigned to different parameters such as infrastructure, faculty, teaching and learning process, extra-curricular activities, placements and hospital association. Despite the pandemic affecting all spheres of life, the Dental Institute continued to work diligently to overcome the challenges and proudly met its goals which is evident from these All India Rankings. These rankings are an excellent source of motivation and inspiration for all in the medical education sector to continue to perform excellently with dedication and bring out innovations.

At Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Panjab University, Chandigarh, the main aim is to impart high quality dental education and achieve extraordinary standards in the field of dentistry and serve the society at large. Dr. Hemant Batra, Principal-cum-Professor, feels proud to receive this National level recognition under the dynamic leadership and unconditional support and guidance of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University. This honour would not have been possible without the tireless efforts put in by his team in these challenging times. He feels grateful and seeks their cooperation in future as well to carry out the work initiated by his predecessors.