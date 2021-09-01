UIFT, PU hosts Orientation Sessions for New Students

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University today hosted Special Orientation Lectures for BSc first semester students.

The newly admitted students were welcomed by the department chairperson Dr Anu H. Gupta and other faculty members. Dr Neha Miglani took a special lecture on “Communication in the times of COVID-19 pandemic” for the first year students. She shared her ideas on e-learning and how the transition to another medium has opened up a host of opportunities and new innovations. Dr Nikita took a lecture on “Future of Fashion Retail business” and shared her thoughts on changing paradigms due to e-retailing and emergence of new formats of business.

Dr Anu H. Gupta briefed the students about history of U.I.F.T. and its key achievements. She further introduced the department faculty members to the new students and asked them to reach out for help as and when they require. Students also got a chance to introduce themselves and talk about their likes and dislikes, some of them shared about their existing business ventures on Instagram, while others talked about their family background and their creative instincts.

“We are very excited to be a part of this reputed institute and we look forward to polishing our skills,” said Gomeda Bansal, a first year student. “It has been a transition from school to university for us and we are keen on meeting our teachers and take knowledge,” added Rashi, another student of BSc1.