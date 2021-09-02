UIFT’S Alumni Lecture :'Crocheting: the Handmade Era'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Lecture series ‘Learn the ropes with alumni’ was held today at UIFT &VD with Bhawna. She pursued her post-graduation in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology from UIFT, Panjab University. After doing her Masters from UIFT, she started experimenting on to the skills that she learnt during her study at Panjab University. Crocheting was her passion. She spoke about “Crocheting: The Handmade Era”to the current students of the department and elaborated how her label ‘knot and sort’ was launched. Around 60 students and alumni joined her webinar which was organized by Ms Parneet Brar, Guest faculty at UIFT.

Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD welcomed and appreciated Bhawna for her achievements, sincere efforts and dedication towards her creative enterprise. Bhawna, shared her journey with the students, that how she she decided to pursue her passion and turn it into a startup.She dwelled upon the basics of crocheting and stressed the need of having skills and information in order to start your own company. She emphasized the strategies for selling items in the chosen market and advised the students to study all the subjects thoroughly as they are linked to each other. She stated that as an entrepreneur, one must be aware of the market's requirements in depth.

She explained “When I went for my first fashion exhibition, my products were really unique and were sold out in no time. This encouraged me to pursue this creative handmade venture. With the abilities I learnt at UIFT, I not only designed and created crotched products but also developed logos, labels, and visiting cards, among other things. I focus on sustainability- whether it is packaging or raw material.”

She discussed and answered all of the participants' questions on sourcing of yarns, designing of products, maintaining quality of the creative work and on line marketing. The work was well received by the students. Dr Rita Kant, faculty at UIFT appreciated her efforts and sincerity in doing her research at UIFT and she has applied the learnt skills in her new company.