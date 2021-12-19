The Web Panel On Theme Vadharma, Svabhashi, Svadeshi And Swaraja

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Web Panel on Theme ' Svadharma, Svabhashi, Svadeshi and Swaraja-India's Reponse to Colonalism' was organised in the Department of History,Panjab University.

It was a first venture in blended mode where around 15 students and 2 panelists joined from the departmemt whereas over 70 participants and speaker joined online.

The three panelists namely Dr. M.R Venkatesh, Supreme Court Lawyer, Author talked about Svadeshi; Prof R V.S Mani, Retd.Civil Servant and author discussed the value of Svabahshi.

Prof Virendra Kumar, former Chairperson Dept of Laws,PU highlighted how sovereignty (Swarajya) of Indian Constitution has taken ideals of dharma (as highest sovereign) in its purview and bestowed to the state , the holy duty to fulfil it. He further argued that this ideal of highest purpose of life as talked in the Indian Constitution can be achieved only through education which is free (natural and empowering) and compulsory (to enable humans reach their highest stage both mental and physical).

Prof Anju Suri, Dean of College Development Council introduced the theme and Prof Devinder Singh , Chairperson, Departmet of Laws offered vote of thanks.

The proceedinga of the webinar were conducted by Dr. Priyatosh Sharma, Chairperson Dept of History.