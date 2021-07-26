SRM Varsity AP interacts with Dr Sateesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO

Amaravati (The Hawk): A discussion meeting was held with Dr. G. Sateesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO on Sunday, 25th July 2021.

Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, SRM University – AP has highlighted the outstanding achievements of Dr Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO during the last one year. Prof. V.S. Rao, Vice Chancellor and Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor felicitated Dr Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO for his glorious technological contributions to India.

Then, Prof Ranjit Thapa made a presentation on Computational Materials Genome project to Dr Satheesh Reddy. He emphasized the importance and significance of Computational Materials Genome project and how it is useful to accelerate the design, development, discovering of new functional materials many times as fast and at a fraction of cost compared the existing traditional methods. During his presentation, he explained development of catalyst using QM/ML approaches, development of explosophores, computational fluid dynamics on external aerodynamics on Earth and Mars. Dr Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, impressed with the presentation and he suggested them to contact DRDO-Young Scientist Laboratory related to Smart Materials in Hyderabad for experimental collaborations. He advised Dr Sathya Pramod to discuss about computational models with the Scientists who are working on hyper sonic wind tunnel deployed in DRDL, Hyderabad.

Prof Vinod Kumar has presented the proposal on foams based on Aluminium and Magnesium. He has explained processing, structure, morphology, and applications of these metal forms. Dr Satheesh Reddy advised him to look into titanium-based metal forms also. Later, Dr Jasvider Singh presented his work on cardiovascular stents fabricated by solvent cast 3D printing. Dr Satheesh Reddy has shown keen interest and he asked to send him the copy of the presentation and other details for further study.

Dr Satheesh Reddy, explained following initiatives of DRDO.

· DRDO will fund for the incubation centres which work on defense-related problems by freshly graduated BTech students with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore. Further, if the freshly graduates could rope in an industry, as a partner, then DRDO could provide a financial assistance of upto 10 Crores of rupees.

· DRDO has also started joint PhD programs with the universities/institution in India. DRDO scientists will be acts as co-guides and registered PhD students will get an opportunity to work in DRDO labs during the tenure.

· DRDO has also started MTech programs in Defence Technologies jointly with the universities. In this program, students will complete the course work in the university and in the second year, students can do their project work in the DRDO labs.

· DRDO is also interested to support Long-term projects with the Universities under the Directed Research program which could be supported by DRDO for a long-term of two or three decades.

Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, SRM University – AP said that Dr. Sateesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO assured collaboration with SRM University – AP on a few projects that are relevant to the needs of DRDO.