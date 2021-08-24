SRM University-AP initiates Prerana Vanam on Founder’s Day

Amaravathi: SRM University-AP celebrated the birthday of Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar as Founder’s Day on August 24, 2021. Dr M Malakondaiah IPS, former Director-General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, was the chief guest of the day. The inauguration of Prerana Vanam, a week-long (Aug 24-29) event of planting trees across the university is being held as part of the celebrations. Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao, Vice-Chancellor; Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar; and Wg Cmdr Venkataachalam Sekkappan, Director-CLM addressed the gathering.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao commended the services rendered by Dr T R Paarivendhar for the progress of the education sector. He advised the students to move forward by taking inspiration from the Chancellor. In his keynote address, Dr M Malakondaiah praised the management for establishing a university with world-class standards in a very short period of time and providing first-class engineering education. He also appreciated the Prerana Vanam endeavour that aims to promote greenery on the campus. “We all have a responsibility to protect and nourish the environment and I am glad that SRM AP is showing the appropriate way”, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Narayana Rao paid tributes to the leadership of Hon’ble Chancellor. He further explicated the benefits of growing trees and how that sustainably contributes to the oxygen level in the atmosphere.

Prerana Vanam is an initiative by SRM University-AP to fundamentally raise awareness among people about the importance of ecosystem preservation. This dream project of growing a diversified genus of trees across the university campus was named by Mr SP Sesha Sayee Kumar, General Manager, GPEMC. The formal event held in the university was attended by staff and faculty of the university and the distinguished guests inaugurated Prerana Vanam by planting tree saplings on the campus.

The celebration continued with SRM AP staff visiting the elderly at nearby Old Age Homes in Mangalagiri. Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao lauded the gesture of the university that extends services to society. Dr Sivakumar, Deputy Dean Academic Affairs; Dr K Mohan, Director, ITKM and Corporate Communications; Dr Ch Lakshmi Rajyam, Medical Officer; and Ms Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director- Student Affairs; Mr Venugopal, Media PRO were present on the occasion.