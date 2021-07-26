Spooky tales at Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University had another literary session on Spooky Tales, in which final year undergraduate students, Vaishali Thakur, Snehanjali Panicker, and Rsvika Tripathi spoke at length about their favourite short stories.



The panel consisted of faculty members of the English Department of Shoolini University, Prof. Manju Jaidka, Prof. Tej Nath Dhar, Neeraj Pizar, Rajesh Williams, Navreet Sahi, and Sakshi Sundaram.



The session started with Vaishali Thakur’s input on “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. She summarised and analysed the story, explaining why it appealed to her. The second speaker was Rsvika Tripathi who discussed the short story “The Monkey’s Paw” by W.W. Jacobs, wherein she highlighted the gothic and supernatural elements. The third and last speaker was Snehanjali Panicker with “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe. The points she covered included an analysis of the plot of the story, the element of horror, and her reasons for choosing this story.

The session was very informative, the students were vastly enriched by the knowledge they gained from the discussion. Belletristic, Shoolini Loves Literature Society, meets every Friday and holds discussions that are streamed live on several Facebook pages and have a very wide reach. The aim is to bring like-minded people together and discuss aspects of literary texts, movements, and writing skills that go far beyond the printed text, bringing people and minds together through a shared love for literature.