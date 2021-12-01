Special Lecture On Commissionerate System Of Policing In Punjab

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Department of Alumni Relations, PU, Chandigarh organized a special lecture on “Commissionerate System of Policing in Punjab”, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence of India, by Sh. Naunihal Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Punjab.

Sh. Naunihal Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Punjab spoke at length on the working of Commissionerate system of Policing in Punjab. According to him Commissionerate system has been introduced to meet the emerging challenges confronted by the police force specially in urban areas having a population of above 10 lakhs. At present, in Punjab the system is functioning successfully in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar. While differentiating police working under traditional police system and commissionerate system the speaker stated that under commissionerate system the police gets power and authority of regulation, enforcement and licencing. It helps in taking quick decisions and making the police system effective and responsive to the needs of the citizens. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the police officers specially lack of physical infrastructure and inadequate modernization of the police force which is seriously affecting the functioning of police force. The speaker shared with the students some of his experiences while serving the police like ‘Battle of the bulge’, ‘Chandigarh Police Gully Cricket League (CPGCL)’ and Crowd Management at celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Sultanpur Lodhi.

The special lecture was presided over by Prof. Devinder Singh, Chairperson Department of Laws, and Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He appreciated the role being played by the police in checking the crime in the society. He opined that the complex nature of the police work requires quick actions from the police and in India police officers have done a good job barring few exceptions.

Prof. Anil Monga, Chairperson, Centre for Police Administration while introducing the speaker shared with the participants that Sh.Naunihal Singh is an alumni of Panjab University who is known as a Police Officer for his ‘out of box thinking’ and for dealing with policing issues by introducing ‘innovative strategies’. He appreciated the excellent work done by the speaker as a police officer while serving in various capacities in Punjab Police.

The lecture was attended by the Faculty from various departments, Research Scholars, students and Alumni of Panjab University and was highly appreciated.

The session ended by proposing vote of thanks and honouring of the speaker by Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, Panjab University, Chandigarh.