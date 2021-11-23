'Skilled People Will Be The Backbone Of The Country': Dr B Saha

Noida (The Hawk): Edu Fiesta Renew 2021-

Maharshi University of Information Technology, Noida organised Edu Fiesta Renew 2021-22.. Leadership Conclave and Award Ceremony on Sunday at Hotel Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, NCR. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director ( Trg n Skill Development), CBSE inaugurated the Edu Fiesta as the chief guest while Mr Rajbir Singh, Former Executive Director, CBSE and Mr Piyush Sharma, Regional Officer, CBSE RO Noida were present as the special guests. Mr RP Singh,Joint Secretary (Trg), CBSE., Mr Saji Prabhakaran, President, Delhi Football Association, Prof B P Singh, Vice-Chancellor,MUIT and Prof Group Caption OP Sharma, Director General, MUIT participated as the guests of honour. More than 150 educators from all over the country participated. Mr SP Verma, Director (Trg & Innovation), GEM Foundatiions, Bengaluru was honoured with the "Life Time Achievement Award" for his 35 years of dedicated service in the field of education.

The welcome address was presented by Dr Ratish Gupta, Head of Planning, Maharshi University of Information Technology, Noida.

Chief guest Dr Biswajit Saha, Director ( Trg n Skill Development), CBSE stressed the need of the development of skilled manpower to face the futuristic challenges of life boldly. He shared that more than 100 skills development centres are going to be established in the schools.

Mr RP Singh, Joint Secretary (Skills ), CBSE threw light on the CBSE policies and latest developments. He emphasised the need for collaboration between universities and schools for better input to higher institutes.

Vice-Chancellor MUIN Dr BP Singh honoured the Chief Guest, Special Guests and Guests of Honour. The chief Guest Dr B Saha, along with Dr BP Singh, Prof OP Sharma, Mr RP Singh honoured the selected educationists from the country with the Academic Excellence Award for their contribution in the field of education.

During the Conclave, educators deliberated six subthemes in presence of authorities from CBSE and MUIT. Mr SP Verma said-"The starting of new skills courses from Classes VI to XII by CBSE will create a new generation of students who will be capable to change the world."

Mr Rajesh Chhetri, principal DPS Jabalapur shared his views and thanked the MUIN for this initiative.

In the Award ceremony, more than 90 educators were felicitated. Dr Mrinalini Anant from Muzaffar Nagar, Mr Sudhanshu Shekhar from Meerut, Mr Rajesh Chhetri from Jabalpur, Mrs Ruchira from Gurugram, Mr KL Dixhit from Najababad, Mr Ajay Bansal from Uttrakhand, Mrs Tripta Tiwari from Dhampur, Mrs Ritu Kaushik, Dr Ritu Kela, Dr K Singh, Dr K Singh, Mrs Ritu Dewan, Mr Paramjit Singh from Ambala were among the award-winning educators.