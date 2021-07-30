Shoolini University: Vehicle maintenance workshop held

Shimla (The Hawk): A 5-day workshop on maintenance of vehicles, conducted for Shoolini University staff and drivers by the School of Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering Shoolini University, concluded today.

The workshop's objective was to continuously train and assess training standards of the vehicle drivers and ensure that they thoroughly understand various systems of a vehicle and their functioning. Keeping up with the regular maintenance schedule can also help prevent costly repairs and increase the life span of the vehicle, which is also vital from the safety point of view.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Abhilash Pathania, Assistant professor, School of Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Drivers were imparted lessons in maintaining different systems of vehicles, like steering, braking, transmission, and suspension systems, working of the engine, electrical and electronics system and much more.

Brig. Neeraj Parashar, Dean, Faculty of Engineering said that Shoolini University is dedicated to deliver quality education and such type of workshops will be conducted in the future as well.

Dr. Abhilash Pathania shared that this is our responsibility to share updated techniques and knowledge of the vehicle with the drivers.