Shoolini Univ signed MoU with ISDC

Yashpal Kapoor*

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University and International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enrich the learning experience of MBA and B.Com Hons Students at Shoolini University.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University Prof Atul Khosla, and from ISDC, Head Strategic Relations ISDC, Mr. Shone Babu. ISDC is a skill development company having expertise in professional and vocational education and ISDC in relation to Providing ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Certification to B.Com Hons students of Shoolini University.

This partnership will provide special skills related to accounts, taxation and risk management to the students pursuing B.Com Hons from Shoolini as Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a UK based specialisation that will enhance their chances of getting placed in Multinational Companies (MNC). And special training sessions and workshops will be organised by ISDC in collaboration with Shoolini University to enrich the experience of students and make them industry ready.

ISDC will also provide analytical tools to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) students, which will give them an edge over other counterparts and make them easily placeable.

The MoU is an intellectual agreement where both the parties will support each other in uplifting the position of students and make them industry ready. In addition, ISDC will organise the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for the faculty of Shoolini University.