Session on Salman Rushdie organised at Shoolini Univ

Yashpal Kapoor*

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University had a virtual conversation on Sir Salman Rushdie, initiated by the invited speaker Prof. Nandini C Sen, Department of English Delhi University. Dr Sen has an impressive professional profile with several national and international awards to her credit.



The session began with a quote from Rushdie who is known to speak his mind: “What is freedom of expression, without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist.” Dr Sen then gave a brief account of the biographical details of Rushdie.



Dr. Nandini not only talked about the works of Rushdie, but also about the time of the partition about which he wrote. She also mentioned the most controversial work by Rushdie, “Satanic Verses”, which made Rushdie go into hiding for several years. Another work, “Shalimar, The Clown” was the come-back of the Rushdie.



The session was very informative, the student audience was vastly enriched by what they gained from the discussion.