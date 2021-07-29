Saplings planted in GH 6 and 7, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A Tree Plantation drive on the ongoing Vishav Harela Mahotsav was organised in Women Hostels No. 6 (Mother Teresa Hall) and 7 (Babe Nanki Hall) in their premises in the continuation of tree plantation drive in the hostels of Panjab University, Chandigarh for this year under the guidance of Prof Raj Kumar, VC, Panjab University .

Students and guests planted the medicinal and fruit saplings like Parijat, Amaltas, Jamun, Guava, Amla, Locaat, Bel patra, Chandani and Hibiscus.

Renowned academicians Sh. H.R. Gandhar, Vice President, DAV College Managing Committee, Prof. K.S. Arya, Rtd. Principal, DAV College, Chandigarh, Prof. Naval Kishore, Former DSW & DCDC, Panjab University, Prof. Meenakshi Malhotra, Former DSW (W) and DUI, Panjab University graced the occassion. Dr. Meena Sharma, Dean Student Welfare (W) welcomed the guests and introduced the renowned personalities.

Dr. Gandhar said that tree plantation is a noble cause during this pandemic period. He further said that University is a hub to make people aware about the planting of trees. Prof. Arya said that we came to know the importance of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic. The guest talked about the importance of trees in our life. As they provide us food, shelter, oxygen and life saving commodities so it is important to plant trees. Everyone should plant trees at every occasion of their life. Planting a tree is as enjoyable as raising a child.

Prof. Meenakshi Malhotra said that the industry is creating lots of pollution today. We can give a clean and green environment to the coming generations by planting trees only.

Renowned Social worker and member Ankur School Management committee Mrs. Sweety recited a poem on the feelings of river Ganga as it is getting polluted by the people.

Dr. S.K. Tomar, Dean Student Welfare, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Associate DSW and along with all the wardens , also planted the saplings.

All the guests were honoured by giving the plants. Dr. Manisha Sharma, Warden of GH-6, thanked all the speakers . She appreciated the efforts of hostel staff for making this occasion successful.