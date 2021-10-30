'Quality Education Will Lead To Massive Transform'

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): The 17th Annual Convocation of SRM Institute of Science & Technology was held in a dual-mode. Rank Holders and Ph.D. degree awardees were given their degrees in person at Dr. T.P. Ganesan Auditorium, Main Campus, Kattankulathur. About 15,154 students belonging to the Faculties of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Science and Humanities, Medicine & Health Science and Management studies including 176 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees in various disciplines. 256 students were awarded medals for having secured First, Second, and the Third rank in their courses.

"Quality education will lead to massive transform", said the chief guest Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. "To suit this, our education sector is developing and changing to meet the demand. This is done through the New Education Policy 2020."

He urged students to take up entrepreneurship as it will help create a livelihood for people. "Think about the problems that are in your area of study and come up with technological solutions. This will lead to the holistic growth of our society," he said.

In his convocation address, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "The Institution has given you knowledge, now you must work hard and make your institution proud."

He reminded students of APJ Abdul Kamal words 'Dream, Dream, Dream' and said, "Follow the words of our former President and work hard to make all your dreams a reality."

He elaborated on how DRDO has developed its own sonic missiles, battle tanks among other things. "Lots of innovation and technological development will make our country self-reliant." He urged youngsters to innovative new technologies and be the drive to make this change.

"The basis of all research starts at academic institutions. So the aim of education should be to hence manpower with skills and carry out core research - in basic and applied. Today we have more than 50,000 start-ups attached to various government organizations. Most of these start-ups have come up from incubation centers in academic institutions. Our government gives lots of support and opportunity in terms of funds and tie-ups."

In his concluding remark, he said, "Come up with disruptive ideas, technology, and innovation to make our country and your institution proud."

Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science & Technology and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha preside over the convocation and presented the medals to winners.

Endowment award in the name of Tmt Pachimmal Palanimuthu for the best outgoing MBBS student in the final year and Tmt Swarnam & Dr. Krishnamoorthy Endowment Award for the best overall outgoing student of SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Center was awarded to Mr. Aditya NR for topping among all students in the final year and in the overall duration of the course in MBBS program.

The Annual report was presented by Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan. The Convocation was held in the presence of SRMIST's Pro Chancellor (Academic) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Dr. Lt. Col A. Ravikumar and Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy.

