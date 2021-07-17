QS IGAUGE organises conference on prospects of higher education in Himalayas

Yashpal Kapoor*

Himalayas are the new epicenter for higher education: Prof Atul Khosla

Shimla (The Hawk): Education rating agency QS IGAUGE, in first-of-its-kind initiative, Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence (RISE) organised an Himalayan edition conference, jointly hosted by Shoolini University, Solan and University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun.

In his welcome address, Dr Ashwin fernandes, CEO, QS IGAUGE said that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are blessed with cultural and spiritual heritage and now stand at 3rd and 4th position in literacy in the country. He said both the states now should lead the road map for world class education.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Atul Khosla Founder and Vice Chancellor Shoolini University said that university system provides the momentum for an ecosystem for economic progress. Prof Khosla also explained why there will be a change in the orthodox way of teaching and how disruptions in the current situations have made technology an important part in delivering education. He also said that Himalayas, being untouched by the modern world, have got all the necessary credentials for research and innovation studies.



Key speaker Ms Perdita Fraser, a member of the Board Edinburg University Scotland emphasised how we can encourage ourselves in reaching the top by focussing on the tendency for investment. Ms Fraser also shared how to make universities and the living world a better place by being more strategic, working with industries, work in partnership and more focus on research and teaching.



Dr Ashok Saxena, a former Pro Chancellor, University of Arkansas, USA, said that rankings carry much importance and are always work for introspection and self-improvement.



The panelists also discussed why The Himalayas are the next global destination for research and learning. A Debate on the future of higher education and global rankings methodology also took place in the conference.



The conference was broadcasted live on YouTube and had the presence of education leaders renowned academicians from India and International speakers from four different countries including U.S.A, UK, Japan and Nepal.



Other prominent speakers included Dr Karan Avtar Singh Ex-Chief Secretary Government of Punjab, Prof B R Mehta Ex. Dean R and D Department of Physics IIT Delhi, Ms Sharmila Katre Director Academic Development & Innovation GUS, Dr Neharika Vohra Vice Chancellor Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, Mr Sanjiv Mehta Advisor and Head Program Development IBM Innovation Centre of Education, Padma Shri Dr Dinesh Singh Ex-VC Delhi University, Maj Gen Atul Kaushik Chairman HP-PERC (Himachal Pradesh Private Education Regulatory Commission), Prof P K Khosla Founder and Chancellor Shoolini University, Mr Ashish Khosla, Director Learning and Innovation, Shoolini University and Mr. Vivek Atray Ex IAS and Motivational Speaker