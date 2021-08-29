PUAA launches book by Panjab Varsity illustrious alumna Dr Anuradha Uberoi

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) launched a book by Panjab University illustrious alumna Dr. Anuradha Uberoi.

Dr. Anuradha’s second book entitled “Chandigarh: An Anthology” is outcome of her tremendous work and is a vibrant mixture of iconic figure heads of the city, of voices from across the generations and cultures that inhabit this city. This event was in continuation with the events organized by PUAA to celebrate the success and accomplishments of illustrious alumni of Panjab University.

Prof. Meena Sharma, Dean Students Welfare (Women), Panjab University presided over the event. Special guests of the evening were Sh. Manoj Parida, Former Advisor, Chandigarh, Sh. Rajendra K. Saboo, Chairman Emeritus, Saboo Business Group, Dr. Balram Gupta, Director, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sh. Vivek Atray, Ex. IAS, Dr. Rakesh Kochhar, Professor and Head, Gastroenterology, PGI, Sh. M. L. Sarin, President, Alliance Française, Chandigarh, Sh. Vipin Pubby, Former Editor, Indian Express, Prof. Arun Grover, Former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Ms. Aruti Nayyar, Former Sub Editor, The Tribune.

Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean, Alumni Relations welcomed the Chief Guest, special guests and alumni of PU, senior faculty members from Panjab University and participants. Speaking about the book, Prof. Sharma highlighted that the book is the first ever anthology of Chandigarh. This anthology is a compilation of expressions by the prominent residents of Chandigarh with a unifying theme of marveling the City Beautiful. She said that this book brings together outstanding pieces, remarkable, superior, worthy of highlighting aspects of Chandigarh-we all are fond of. At the same time it is a book full of creative energy, zest of life, its varied colours and humanity. She congratulated Dr. Anuradha and said that editing this anthology, which covers almost the entire gamut of activities, starting from the origin, expansion and charting the future landscape of a city must have been a phenomenal task.

Prof. Meena Sharma while presiding over the book launch applauded the efforts by the author and congratulated her for bringing out an excellent piece of work. She said that all the authors of the book are luminaries of Chandigarh and they have known the city for most of their lives, and their sense of identity is deeply intertwined with the urban and cosmopolitan landscape of this modern Indian city. This anthology attempts to capture the dynamic interplay between people and places caught in the throes of a new urban reality, wrought within one generation of independence. She presented a vivid picture of the growth of Chandigarh from its inception to what it is today.

Prof Vidhu Mohan, Former Professor, Department of Psychology, Panjab University introduced Dr. Anuradha to the august audience. She said that it was her pleasure guiding Dr. Anuradha for her doctorate and she has been a brilliant student who was ready to take and challenge.

Dr. Anuradha Uberoi talked about her journey as a writer. Her first book “Chennai Brew” was launched in 2019, which was a big hit. When she visited Chandigarh after a gap of 10 years, the city where she was born, there was a strong urge to do something for Chandigarh, and this motivated her to write this anthology. She shared that this impassioned anthology is one of its kind being the first anthology on the social and cultural aspects of the city. Articles have been contributed by eminent people of the city. Dr. Anuradha acknowledged and expressed her gratitude towards each contributor of the book. She informed that this book contains an eclectic mix of articles with subjects spanning the making of Chandigarh with rare pictures of the city from unknown photographers. The city's ubiquitous food preferences and a fascinating tale of the city's social anthropology. She also highlighted some on humorous anecdotes of the court's inner workings, the bold arrival of the Indian Express newspaper in the city with investigative journalism as its USP and the triumphs, trials and tribulations of the iconic city paper, The Tribune. Dr. Anuradha informed the audience that she is writing her second anthology and has already collected many articles including those from Sh. Gurdeep Singh Gill and Pallav Mukherjee, who were also present in the audience.

Sh. Rajendra K. Saboo, Chairman Emeritus, Saboo Business Group applauded the efforts of Dr. Anuradha and shared that initially he thought that this book is being written for commercial purposes but Dr. Anuradha proved him wrong and he is really privileged that he has contributed an article for the book.

Sh. Vipin Pubby talked about his article in the book and comprehensively spoke about his journey at Indian Express.

Dr. Balram Gupta was nostalgic while sharing some humorous experiences in the high court of Punjab and Haryana.

Dr. Rakesh Kochhar talked about his journey as a doctor and the life of a doctor been in Chandigarh. He said that he has been a resident of Chandigarh since 1962 and has witnesses the transformation of city with initially few clinics to a city three major hospital and its evolution as a medical hub.

Prof. Arun Grover described the progression of the city in last 7 decades and how the three major educational institutions, PEC, PGIMER and Panjab University came into being. He talked about the role and contributions of major stalwarts like Shanti Sarup Bhatnagar in establishment of Panjab University.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Rishabh Kochhar, Management consultant and one of the contributors of the book.

The event was also attended by Prof. Deepti Gupta, Mr. Ravitej Singh Brar, Ms. Sairina Chadha, Ms. Neena Singh and many more stalwarts. The audience found the book launch event engrossing, splendid, and enthralling.