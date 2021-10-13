PU VC Approves Admission Against Single Girl Child And Students From Rural And Border Area In UICET And UIET

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The recommendations of the Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Prof. S.K. Tomar, Dean Research by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, regarding the quota of Single Girl Child, Rural & Border area seats etc. in the UIET and UICET PU, has been approved by the Vice Chancellor. The other members of the committee include: Sh. Satya Pal Jain, Ex MP & Additional Solicitor General of India; CA Vikram Nayyar, Registrar; Prof. Rajat Sandhir, Deptt. of Biochemistry; Prof. Jatinder Goswami, UIET; Prof. Amrit Pal Toor UICET; Prof. Devinder Singh, Secretary to Vice Chancellor and Convener.

The Committee discussed the admission process for additional seats in the engineering courses in different institutes in detail. The committee observed the recommendation of the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) regarding large number of applications received for the admissions in the additional seats in various categories, i.e., Rural Area Category, Border Area Category, Single Girl Child, Kashmiri Migrant/Displaced Category, Cancer Patient Category, AIDS patient Category, Thalassemia Patient Category, Wards of martyrs/permanent disabled of Kargil Category.

The seats matrix as well as the reservation/additional seats approved by the Governing Body of the Panjab University in the past for various courses have to be followed in admission for the session 2021-22. The deviation/change in such provisions cannot be implemented without the prior approval of the Syndicate/Senate. Therefore, admission in additional seats as approved by Governing Bodies and being implemented since 2016, be followed for this session also. Therefore, it has been unanimously resolved that the seats allocation approved till the year 2020-21 which are duly approved by the governing bodies may be allowed to continue for the session 2021-22.

It has been observed that the students have been admitted against these seats since 2016 to 2020-21. Further the said seats were approved by the Governing Body of the Panjab University, i.e., Senate and Syndicate and on this basis the admission to these categories were being done since the last 4 – 5 years. If seats are left vacant this year, then it may be a loss to the aforesaid categories.

As these seats are over and above to the sanctioned strength for catering to the specific categories so no harm is there to any other category. It is also noted by the Committee that UICET has written a letter to AICTE seeking permission for admission to these categories to which no reply has been received so far. In case the seats are not filled for the session 2021-22, this will cause loss to the students.

It was further resolved that at least 7 days’ time be given to the candidates to apply afresh in these categories and candidates who have already applied, may be allowed to change their categories accordingly. The admissions will made strictly on merit as per rules of the university.