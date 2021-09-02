PU Ranks 7th Among India's 71 Institutes In World University Rankings 2022

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In World University Rankings 2022 published by TIMES on 02.09.2021, 71 technical and non-technical institutes have been ranked in India. Panjab University has been ranked 7th among these 71 institutes and has secured 601-800 global rank.

IISc Bangalore, IIT Ropar, JSS AHER Mysore, IIT Indore, Alagappa University Tamil Nadu and Thapar University Punjab have been ranked above Panjab University, Chandigarh. However, Panjab University has outperformed Aligarh Muslim University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Anna University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, University of Delhi, IISER Pune, IISER Kolkata, IIT Patna, NIT Rourkela, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar.

Panjab University has gained substantially in Teaching, Doctorate to Bachelor Awarded, Doctorate awarded to academic staff, Teaching reputation, Students to academic staff, Research reputation and Industry Income parameters. Its score in International Outlook, Percentage of international students, Research & Citations remained almost the same. However, the University witnessed a downfall in Institutional income to academic staff with 33.2 compared to 38.5 last year. Teaching remained the highest- ranked pillar with a global rank of 384 while International Outlook was the lowest ranked pillar.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University congratulated the faculty and the staff of the university for continued performance in international rankings. He showered praises for the research output and the teaching standards which have remained as Punjab University’s strength for many years. He further said that Panjab University will continue to grow and make progress in the coming years.

Dr Ashish Jain, Director IQAC said that Panjab University has, by and large, maintained its score and position over the last few years despite handicapped circumstances all around. Dr Jain said that on a minute analysis of the data submitted, it is only the institutional income which has seen a substantial fall. If we had maintained the income score then ranking would have been on the top of the table. As Panjab University is now gearing for NAAC inspection, we are sure that the data submitted this time would be a lot more comprehensive and we shall see much better improvement. He congratulated the entire faculty and research scholars for continued performance.