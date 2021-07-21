PU organized Workshop on IPR

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Technology Enabling Centre(TEC), Punjab University organized an online workshop on Intellectual Property Rights(IPR) and Patent filing today, aiming at spreading awareness about IPR, had ER.

Kompal Bansal, a Registered patent and trademark agent,India shared her valuable experiences and knowledge.

The session was presided by Prof. Indupal Kaur, Chairperson of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences(UIPS) who shared her deep insights into the entire ecosystem of patent filing and commercialization in India. Prof Indupal Kaur expressed concerns that out of the granted patents only very few get finally commercialized in our Nation.

Adapting to the current situation, TEC conducted the session online and got an overwhelming response from the students with around 100 students attending the session live.

Session was organised and anchored by UIET student Dushyant Sharma.

The students were enlightened by the process of Patent filing and the invaluable experiences and examples shared by the worthy speaker.

During the session, various topics were covered in detail, notably, Need of IPR, Usefulness of Patents, Career Opportunities in IPR, Process of filing an IPR and Patent flow sheet.



Technology enabling center (TEC) aims to promote innovation in technology in the campus and provides the necessary support and environment to the students. TEC took an initiative to promote patent filing in the campus that would result in increase in patent filing and this session was the first step in many to achieve this goal.