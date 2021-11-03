PU Makes Hat Trick In MAKA Trophy

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh will be receiving Maulana Abul Kalam Azad(MAKA) Trophy for overall top performing University in Inter University Tournaments for 3rd Year in a row which is also the second hat trick for PU.

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on 2nd November 2021. The Hon’ble President of India Sh. Ram Nath Kovind will give away the awards on 13th November, 2021 at a special function to be organized at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU lauded the commendable achievement of the PU Sportspersons, Coaches and officials of Directorate of Sports for bringing laurels in sports.

Dr. Prashant Gautam, Director, Sports informed that it is a matter of great honor for PU for getting MAKA trophy for the 16th time and making a hat trick twice. He appreciated the hardwork of coaches and players.

Dr. Neena Seth Pajni, President, Panjab University Sports Committee & Principal Govindgarh College, Khanna along with Dr. Prashant Gautam, Director, Sports & Dr. Rakesh Malik, Deputy Director, Sports visited the office of Prof. Raj Kumar, PU VC for congratulating him on getting the MAKA trophy.

