PU facultyappointed Honorary Professor of a prestigious European University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr.Kewal Krishan,Professor and former Chairperson, Department of Anthropology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, has been invited as an Honorary Professor by the Department of Anthropology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovak Republic.The Comenius University is the largest and the top ranking university of Slovak Republic and the Department of Anthropology is well known for the studies of Biological and forensic anthropology. It’s a matter of pride for the university that a professor of the Panjab University has been appointed as an Honorary Professor in a prestigious European University.

Professor Krishan has been invited as an expert in forensic and applied anthropology for delivering two specialized lectures in a semester. He believes that these kinds of appointments and collaborations with international universities will not only boost the quality of research and publications but also help to improve the ranking of the university at national and international level.

Prof. Krishan has been invited for this position because of his immense contributions to the development and advancement of forensic anthropology in India.Prof. Krishan’s research focused on forensic, anthropological and allied aspects of Indian populations. Krishan published more than 259 papers, most of which are in international journals of repute including high impact journals such as Nature, The Lancet, Nature Medicine etc. He has also contributed reference articles to the most coveted and famous encyclopedias such as The Encyclopedia of Forensic Sciences(2013), Encyclopedia of Forensic and Legal Medicine(2016) and Encyclopedia of Archaeological Sciences(2019).Krishan’s articles have been cited by more than 17,000 studies worldwide.