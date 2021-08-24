PU Dept organizes National webinar on ‘Pustak avm Pustkalon ka Azadi me Mahatava

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Library and Information Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised National webinar today as a part of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.The theme of the webinar pustak avm pustkalon ka azadi me mahatava was in consonance with such celebrations.

Dr. Shiv Kumar, Chairperson of the department, initiated the webinar with a welcome speech. Prof. Preeti Mahajan, Coordinator of today’s webinar introduced the theme of the webinar.

Prof. K.P. Singh, Resource Person from Department of Library and Information Science, University of Delhi recalled the invaluable contributions made by the selfless and highly motivated freedom fighters in attaining India’s independence. He emphasized that Literature has played an important role in all the major revolutions in history. Newspapers like Bande Mataram, founded by Bipin Chandra Pal in 1906 and Harijan founded by Gandhi in 1932 not only made the Indian citizens socially and politically aware but also united them for one common cause. Similarly Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s Anandamath highlighted various patriotic acts and sacrifices made by his characters. Our national song, Bande Mataram was first published as a poem in this novel. All this gives a clear picture of how the books, other publications and libraries played an important role in our independence.

Today’s webinar was attended by 65 participants from Panjab University as well as other Institutions. At the end, Prof. Rupak Chakravarty proposed a vote of thanks.