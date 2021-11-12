Pradhan Participates In A Diplomatic Conclave, Outlines Govt’s Vision On Internationa-lisation Of Education

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today participated in a Diplomatic Conclave organised by Chandigarh University. Addressing the gathering, Shri Pradhan spoke about India’s inherent strength as a knowledge centre of the world and the role of education in shaping India’s place in the post-COVID new world order. The Minister outlined the vision for India’s education system and said that enabling policy structure in the form of National Education Policy 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalisation will drive India’s education system to newer heights. Mentioning India’s age-old belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam’, he called for working towards preparing global citizens and working together with common understanding to address common global challenges and achieve common goals. Shri Pradhan mentioned that he was glad to note that more than 120 countries were represented in the conclave.