Plantation Drive at Arts Block-II, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Departments of Arts Block-2, Panjab University organized a joint tree plantation drive. Prof. Kirandeep Singh, Department of Education, Prof. Paru Bal Sidhu, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology, Prof. Baijnath Prasad, Department of Hindi, & Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Dept. of Physical Education were present. Besides, the Chairpersons, other faculty members, research Scholars and office staff of the respective departments were also present. A total number of 8 evergreen shrubs and small trees, mainly of crape jasmine (also known as East India raspberry) were planted.