Patent for PU Faculty

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr.Kavita Taneja, Astt Prof, Department of Computer Science and Applications and Dr. Harmunish Taneja, Astt Prof from Department of Computer Science and IT, DAV College Sector 10, Chandigarh and other researchers from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi and JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida have been granted Patent titled *"Reduce, Re-Cycle and Reuse (RRR) IoT Intelligence Waste Management System"* by The Patent Office, Government of India on 24th August, 2021.

The Patent titled *Reduce, Re-cycle and Reuse (RRR) IoT Intelligence Waste Management System* suggests an efficient waste management system for managing biodegradable, non-biodegradable and food waste. The main objectives of this IoT waste management system are the maintenance of clean and hygienic conditions and reduction in the quantity of food waste in an efficient manner. The core procedure adapted in this system includes recycling of non-biodegradable waste, burial of biodegradable waste and distribution of food waste to stray animals and humans.

Internet of Things (IoT) has exponentially evolved as a competitive edge technology with plethora of IoT services emerging in a wide range of fields. As a major application field of IoT, waste management has become one such issue globally. The absence of efficient waste management has caused serious environmental problems and cost issues.

Hope this innovation proves revolutionary in present technological era and improves the mother earth.