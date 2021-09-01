NSS, PU Organizes Poster Making Competition

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of NSS in collaboration with the Centre for Medical Physics organized a Poster Making Competition to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence at Panjab University Campus in the blended mode.

Prof. Ashwani Koul, NSS Coordinator graced the event as the Chief-Guest. He motivated students and told them to embrace the life they are living. Students performed songs, speech and poems to feel the essence of joy.

The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics, PU. He added that this motivated event instilled nationalism in the mind and heart of students, where NSS students realized a purpose they have to the nation.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, Dr. Amita Verma, University Institute Of Legal Studies and Dr. Anuj Kumar, Department of Computer Science and Applications, were also present in the event. Total 42 students from various colleges participated in online mode along with 27 offline mode. Ms. Preeti, Institute of Educational Technology And Vocational Education, PU got 1st position, Ms. Jasman Brar, S.D. College, Sector-32 got 2nd position and Ms. Kanishka Golia, CCET, Sector-26 got 3rd position in the competition. All offline mode students were given participation certificates.