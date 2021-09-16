Norwegian Ed-Tech Firm Dfavo To Help Indian Students Navigate Aspirations Of Studying Abroad

New Delhi (The Hawk): Norwegian Ed-tech Firm Dfavo is working towards enabling Indian students navigate the post-COVID world of studying in foreign universities.

An online platform that enables access to education internationally, Dfavo has already facilitated more than 10,000 Indian students to study abroad in its first 12 months of operation in India. The platform is already used by more than 3,400 channel partners and it offers access to more than 1,100 educational institutions around the world. It has assisted more than 18,000 students globally.

Co-Founded by Indian-born Mr. Harinder Aulakh with Mr. Pål Kvalheim, the company is based out of Chandigarh with headquarters in Oslo, Norway. As the world is starting to open up for travel for international students, Dfavo is working towards meeting the increased demand from students aspiring to pursue education opportunities abroad.

Dfavo is a fast, simple-to-use online platform that enables access to education internationally. It facilitates the application by digitalizing the procedure combined with human support and accessibility throughout the process. The service is both secure and transparent and places the student's interests at the focal point of its service. Earlier known as 'studyportal.io,' the firm has since re-branded itself as 'Dfavo.'

Elaborating on how the company helps Indian Students navigate the COVID-related requirements of foreign students, Mr. Harinder Singh Aulakh, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Dfavo, said, "At Dfavo we support the students at every stage of the application process, from advising about the different schools and educations, to support applying for visas to the destination countries. By supporting the whole process, we make sure students are successful in getting accepted to their dream education."

Further, Mr. Harinder Singh Aulakh said, "India's future lies in its youth. A well-educated population is the promise of any prosperous and successful nation. Dfavo is establishing itself as the favorite study portal in India that facilitates access to good education abroad. My own life journey has given me the opportunity to get two master's degrees and enjoy a great career. Everyone should have that opportunity and I am proud of how we can help young, entrepreneurial students from India achieve their dreams."

Dfavo is also targeting making India a prime destination for foreign students to choose India as a destination for their Higher Education. Dfavo is already supporting students from Africa to study in Indian universities and Nepal students study in Japanese Institutions. The goal is to create a truly global platform that enables students from all over the world to access higher education.

Highlighting the vision of the company, Mr. Pål Kvalheim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dfavo, said, "Access to quality education is one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better future for all. At Dfavo we are excited and proud of every student we enable to seek higher education abroad. A good education is the entry to a better future, both for the individual and for the society as a whole. Dfavo is here to make the entry into that future as easily available and secure for the students as possible. We consider India our home market as it is the country where we launched our service and where most of our great team works."

The Key Goals for Dfavo in India over the next few months include:

Continue to grow its support service for Indian students who wish to study abroad in any location

Further expand operation in India including job opportunities and social equality in its workforce

Build the reputation of Dfavo as a leading place to work and preferred employer in India

Support the economic growth of modern India through service technology and entrepreneurship

Dfavo's ethical guidelines place the students' need at the forefront and it is the main guideline for the whole organization and all the channel partners. Dfavo combines an easily available digital platform with a good human service level. The students are guaranteed a scholarship when starting their studies when they sign-up to use the service directly.

Further, the key aspects that set Dfavo apart from other similar overseas study platforms include:

Human Interaction happens every stage of application process, placing the student's needs first

Students can apply direct on the platform or with the support of a trusted local partner with full transparency

Dfavo provide direct access to university training that is usually beyond the reach of individual counsellors

The platform increases the speed of receiving university offers and confirmation of enrollment abroad

Sharing his feedback on working with Dfavo, Mr. A. Munsiff, Managing Director, Global Guidance, Sri Lanka, said, "Dfavo is not just a platform but like a complete office and a dedicated team working for you and your success."

Mr. Bikram Chabhal, KBC International, Punjab, said, "From Course Advice, Application, Visa Filing to Commission, it is all available to channel partners under one platform."

Further, Mr. Dipak Prajapati, CEO, Optimus Overseas, Gujarat, said, "This is a unique platform with a network of highly renowned and high ranked universities and education providers globally."

ABOUT DFAVO

Dfavo is a Norwegian online portal to higher education with a global service position and a dedicated service organization in India. The Dfavo platform simplifies the study abroad search, application, admission, and visa process by connecting international students, recruitment partners, and academic institutions on an all-in-one platform.

To learn more visit: www.dfavo.com

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Mr. Harinder Aulakh: COO and founder, MSC Mechanical Engineering, MBA. Indian-born Norwegian that after having worked in the oil and gas industry for almost 20 years decided to establish a platform that enables students to apply to higher education across the globe. Mr. Pål Kvalheim: CEO and co-founder, MA Political Science and MBA, successful entrepreneur and former executive in SaaS technology, shares the passion to enable students to get access to higher education around the world.

